Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, a serious lack of midfielders and defenders, and more!

Bayern Munich have not emerged from the international break unscathed. Multiple midfielders and a significant portion of the defense were lost to injury in the two weeks since the team last played a football game — now Thomas Tuchel must reckon with his lack of options as he gears up to face the team that almost killed his title hopes last season.

Team news

In his pregame presser, Tuchel confirmed that Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Raphaël Guerreiro will all miss the game for sure, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka being doubtful. Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer has apparently agreed to let Sven Ulreich take over keeping duties for this and the Galatasaray game,

All of this puts the coach in an awkward position. What kind of lineup can he even make? Assuming that Kimmich is fit, his best option is probably a 4-2-3-1 with Harry Kane up top, and Thomas Müller behind him. Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane can play on each wing, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the middle of the pitch.

Fielding a sick and injured midfield is hardly ideal, but at least things look a little better in defense. Matthijs de Ligt is fit and can slot in alongside Kim Min-jae at center-back, while Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies can play at right and left-back respectively. With Sven Ulreich in goal, here’s what the lineup works out to:

Interested in a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

