Thomas Tuchel gives injury updates on five players ahead of Bayern Munich vs Mainz

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Some of Bayern Munich’s players that went to the United States with the German national team are back in action in the Bundesliga, as the Bavarians take on Mainz in a bid to regain top spot from some surprise title challengers. Bayern have five players who are injured right now, and Thomas Tuchel clarified who might play and who will not:

Tuchel on the personnel: We need to wait a bit with Joshua Kimmich. He trained for the first time yesterday. It’ll be tight. Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Raphaël Guerreiro are out. Everyone else can train. Leon Goretzka is still a doubt. He has a knock. It’ll be about how he handles the pain.

To refresh your memory, Kimmich had a cold, Goretzka picked up an injury against Mexico, and the other three were injured even before the international break began. As things stand, Bayern only have one fit midfielder in the form of Konrad Laimer.

