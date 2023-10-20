Official: Bayern Munich release a statement on Noussair Mazraoui and the Israel-Gaza conflict

After days of speculation, Bayern Munich have made an official statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East. The club was forced to comment after a post by Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui on Instagram drew criticism from circles in Germany for its apparent pro-Palestine viewpoint.

The statement by the club reads as follows:

FC Bayern Munich held a detailed and clarifying conversation with Noussair Mazraoui this week. The reason for the discussion was Mazraoui's Instagram posts in connection with the terror against Israel almost two weeks ago, which led to irritation and criticism. "Noussair Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts", said Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern explaining, "FC Bayern condemns Hamas' attack on Israel." - “Furthermore," Noussair Mazraoui declares, "I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organizations." FC Bayern and Noussair Mazraoui strongly oppose the transfer of the Middle East conflict and its violence to Germany, which is committed to peace. Hate and violence of any kind have no place in the political culture of Germany. FC Bayern stands by Germany's Jewish community and by Israel's side; nothing justifies the murder of children and families. FC Bayern believes that football should unleash its power of reconciliation between different cultures, especially in the most difficult moments. Noussair Mazraoui will remain in the FC Bayern squad, but is out of action due to an injury he sustained.

Importantly, the club refused to condemn or even sanction Mazraoui with their statement, despite what some in the media predicted. Mazraoui continues to train alone as he recovers from an injury he sustained during the international break.

