Success for Seb Hoeneß at Stuttgart has caught the eye of Bayern Munich’s CEO

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been on the job for over six months so it’s obviously time to start talking about the next potential manager. If you’ve been following the tabloids, Bayer Leverkusen manager and former Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso has basically already agreed to take over at Real Madrid next summer. So who’s the next prodigy to take over the Bavarian giants? Bayern’s long-time board member and newly-appointed CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is keeping close tabs on Stuttgart boss Seb Hoeness.

In a recent interview with Bild TV, Dreesen said, “In the long-term you can never rule out something like that. We are monitoring his development; he still has links with FC Bayern, and not just from a family perspective. We’ll see what the future brings. Maybe at some point.”

Seb Hoeness’ father, Dieter Hoeness, was a star at Bayern during the 1980s, scoring 102 goals in 224 appearances. Dieter also scored four goals in six appearances for the West Germany national team. Seb’s uncle, Uli Hoeness, has served in many capacities at Bayern since the 1970s.

While nepotism might feel like the obvious path, Seb Hoeness is beginning to earn respect through his own coaching merits. Seb leveraged successful spells in the academy ranks at RB Leipzig and Bayern into a two-year run at Hoffenheim. Seb took over the reins at Stuttgart in April and has them sitting in second place of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern.