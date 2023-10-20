Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City confident of inking Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Jamal Musiala not holding contract talks with Bayern; Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Italy?; Defender wants Bayern move; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been rumored to be a little unhappy under Thomas Tuchel and rumors have started to emerge indicating that Kimmich could look to leave the club in 2024 or 2025.

Manchester City, which has already been linked to Kimmich, is feeling good about its chances of bringing the Germany international to England:

It has been reported that Manchester City are internally confident that Joshua Kimmich could sign for them in the summer. This comes from journalist Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, after the 28-year-old was linked with a move to City back in May. Now, it seems like Manchester City back themselves to secure the services of Bayern Munich maestro Joshua Kimmich. Branded as ‘world-class’ by Hansi Flick (via Bundesliga’s official website), the German international’s current contract expires in 2025. As a result, one can fathom why there is uncertainty surrounding his future at the Allianz Arena. Now, it has indeed been revealed that Manchester City are hoping that Joshua Kimmich makes a move to the Premier League next season, as they are ‘confident’ that he will end up signing for them.

The future for Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich has quickly come into question and the two parties have not held contract talks as of yet:

There are currently no contract talks between Bayern and Jamal Musiala’s representatives. The player, under contract until 2026, is relaxed, feels very comfortable in Munich and wants to wait and see how the team’s level will develop in the next few years, and whether there’s a good fit between the team and the coach.

There should not be a rush on Musiala to extend his deal yet, but the clock is ticking for Bayern Munich (albeit, very slowly). The real pressure will be during the 2024/2025 season, because if Musiala makes it to the summer of 2025 without a deal, it could signal that the Germany international is ready to explore other options.

Bayern Munich is back in action, the German national team made some progress, there are transfer rumors galore, and, overall, the craziness is back.

This episode of the Weekend Warm-up hits on much of that, so let’s get right to it and take a look at what is on tap:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 — and why this could be a very important match under less-than-ideal conditions for the Bavarians (even if Manuel Neuer should be back).

Some thoughts on the recent transfer rumors surrounding Jamal Musiala and why he might no longer be the fresh-faced phenom that fans have grown to love.

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s recent set of games, the rumors of another documentary on the squad, and wondering what Julian Nagelsmann’s plan will be moving forward.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal FC defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos can see Bayern Munich’s need for a veteran body on the backline — and wants to fill that void:

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos would be super keen on a potential transfer to Bayern Munich, according to Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after a move to Real Betis fell through, and there’s been some talk of Bayern emerging as an option due to their injuries in defence and the recent links with Jerome Boateng, who trained with the Bavarian giants, but didn’t end up joining.

However, it does not seem like Bayern Munich is all that interested in the defender:

Romano says that Sokratis is not in talks with Bayern for now, and that the Bundesliga champions are happy with the squad they have; but if they change their mind, there’s no doubt Sokratis himself would relish the chance to join them.

Speaking of available defenders, AS Roma looks like it could snag Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier in January:

Roma manager Jose Mourinho hopes to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer at the end of the season.

And if you thought that I shoehorned this story into the Schmankerl, just so I could use this post as a related story....you would be correct!

Germany and Mexico squared off in an international friendly — in Philadelphia, PA — at the same time as a Major League Baseball playoff game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks and also with the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Vancouver Canucks in their NHL home opener.

Needless to say, it was chaos in South Philly at the stadium complex as Germany and Mexico fought to a 2-2 draw, which felt...right. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

Checking out Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring.

The game was pure chaos, but was fun...and nerve-wracking...and I am mostly concerned for how anyone got home from that Park-nado that must have occurred in South Philly.

Some thoughts on what we learned about Germany during this international break.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen understands the fervor around a potential move for Fulham FC midfielder João Palhinha during the January transfer window, but did not want to dig too deep into specifics of if it would happen.

“The situation we had last summer was not good. The transfer window opens on January 1st, so it’s too early to speculate on names. But we certainly won’t act at the last minute,” Dreesen told Bild TV.

There are some potential roadblocks for getting a deal done with Palhinha, but the Bavarians will apparently cross those bridges when they get to them.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who was linked to Bayern Munich last summer, could be on his way to Juventus in January:

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could also leave Tottenham for Italy, where Juventus are exploring a January transfer.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann managed his first game for the German national team, coaching a confident 3-1 win over the United States national team. In this latest flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Samrin and Rayyan discuss the events of the last few weeks involving that and more, including: