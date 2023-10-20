Thomas Müller really did almost retire after the 2022 World Cup

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was disconsolate in the wake of Germany’s stunning group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup — and has now confirmed that he really was on the verge of calling it quits on his national team career.

However, the 34-year-old legendary attacking midfielder has renewed his determination to continue on — and expect him to be around Germany as long as he is around football.

“The moment of elimination was very hard,” Müller revealed in a recent press conference during Germany’s October international friendly tour in the United States (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I knew about the situation, the mechanisms after bad tournaments. The players who have been there for a long time are in focus. The captains have to take responsibility. I didn’t know what would happen next.

“I didn’t know if my interview (after Costa Rica) was the last — so I took the opportunity to say goodbye. Maybe that was a bit selfish of me. But I’ve then decided: As long as I’m a professional footballer and am on the pitch every day for my club, then I’m also available to the national team.”

Müller was once famously axed by former Germany coach Joachim Löw — with whom he won the 2014 World Cup — before finally being restored ahead of the last European Championships, in 2021. Now, three-plus years later, the Raumdeuter is still going strong as ever.

And he has enjoyed a run of shared Bayern acquaintances in the national team — both Hansi Flick and now Julian Nagelsmann coached Müller at Bayern before taking charge of Germany. Both seem to have faith in the man who has been a symbol of Bayern and Germany football for over a decade now.

This summer, in Germany’s hosted EURO 2024, he will have his chance to have another say. Will that be his last? Whether it is or is not, Müller looks poised now to go out on his own terms. And that is no less than he deserves.

