Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel knows FC Copenhagen will be tough at home

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is not expecting a walk in the park when his squad squares off against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“I’ve watched their games. We’ll prepare seriously. We first wanted to conclude the Leipzig game. We’ll limit it to two meetings, keep the info to a minimum. I have the greatest respect for every opponent in the Champions League,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s the toughest club competition in the world. Copenhagen didn’t lose a home game in the Champions League last season against Manchester City, Dortmund and Sevilla.”

In particular, Tuchel admires how Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup runs his team.

“He’s a very young and successful coach. Copenhagen are the club winning all the titles in Denmark. He’s got a clear style. We’re expecting Copenhagen in a 4-3-3 formation. They’re very compact, very dangerous on the counter, and we’re expecting a mix of long balls and passing play,” said Tuchel. “There’s a lot of speed, with lots of mobile and quick players up front. In midfield they have physically strong players and a back four with center-backs who like to play and a goalkeeper with a really long throw.”

While Bayern Munich is considered the heavy favorite, Copenhagen could really make Bayern Munich work for its three points in this match.