The Jerome Boateng saga continues at Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng is still working out at Bayern Munich, but there has been no movement on a deal as of yet. Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg offered this update (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Jérôme Boateng made a good impression in training yesterday - he’s fit for training and his fitness stats are excellent. The next few days will show whether he’s fit enough to play games. Boateng will not travel with the team to Copenhagen today and will train individually at Säbener Straße. He could join team training again on Thursday. Bayern bosses are aware of the critics and controversy around a possible Boateng return, and want to wait for the next few days in order to see how the public will react. As of today, however, the people in charge would like to sign Boateng and are convinced he’s fit and will strengthen the squad. In addition, Thomas Tuchel is a big Boateng fan and wanted him at PSG in the past.

Speaking to Ransport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund offered his take on what would be his first major move, while in charge of the club’s roster.

“Boateng will train at Säbener Straße for the next two-to-three days, then we will hold talks with him and make a decision. It’s a special situation, we had three injuries to defenders in a week, we have to compensate until the winter break. We want to look for what’s best for FC Bayern. The sporting side is the most important for us. Private matters are not a big topic for us. Everyone can have their opinion,” Freund said.

Those last few sentences could be viewed as problematic to many, but Bayern Munich does have a (recent) history of turning a blind eye toward a player’s off-the-field issues in favor of what he can offer the club on the pitch.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich might be using the next few days to gauge any backlash it might be get over signing a player, who would be a “break glass in case of emergency”-type of option off of the bench anyway.