End of an era? Thomas Müller not involved in Thomas Tuchel’s plan at Bayern Munich

Just as some Bayern Munich fans have feared, longtime club stalwart Thomas Müller could be looking at spending his waning days at the club on the bench and uninvolved — even if he has more to offer.

According to a report from German outlet kicker (as captured by @iMIaSanMia), Müller’s current situation as a deep reserve is unlikely to change under head coach Thomas Tuchel any time soon:

Thomas Müller’s minutes and importance on the pitch are decreasing, with the 34-year old consistently starting on the bench and not even being a first joker option offensively, behind Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Müller’s situation is unlikely to change under Thomas Tuchel any time soon. With a contract expiring in summer 2024, Müller’s future remains uncertain.

Müller has been injured, but during his time on the pitch, the veteran has appeared to have much left in his gas tank. Being relegated to the bench surely will not sit well with Müller, but Tuchel is looking to imprint his own mark on the team. If Müller truly is an afterthought, Leon Goretzka and Matthijs de Ligt — two other players rumored to be in Tuchel’s crosshairs — could just take a gander at the Raumdeuter on the bench and see their respective futures.