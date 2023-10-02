 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new flagship episode is out early! We talk about the (frankly outrageous) Jerome Boateng transfer, the fact that Tuchel can't beat any top teams, stuff about Eberl, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich will face off against 1. FC Saarbrücken as DFB-Pokal 2nd round draw is made

Bayern and Saarbrücken meet again after 30 years...

By Frank Mo
/ new
DFB Cup Round Two Draw Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images for DFB

After handily defeating Preußen Münster in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich has now advanced to the second round of the competition. And after Sunday’s draw, made by none other than the one and only Shkrodan Mustafi, it was determined that third division side 1. FC Saarbrücken would be Bayern’s next opponent, with the fixture taking place on either October 31 or November 1, with the exact date and time to be revealed in the coming days.

Interestingly, the last time Bayern played Saarbrücken was just over 30 years ago, when Bayern hammered Saarbrücken 6-0, in a season in which Die Molschder ultimately got relegated. However, Bayern’s U-23 team, Bayern II, recently played against Saarbrücken in the 2020/21 season, with Saarbrücken coming out on top in this one by the score of 4-0, even though they only mustered six shots.

This upcoming fixture will likely be less about revenge, though, and more about putting an end to the trend of Bayern exiting in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. Defeats to Holstein Kiel and Borussia Mönchengladbach at this stage of the competition still smart, though Bayern did at least progress to the quarterfinals last season.

Can Bayern beat the 6th placed team in the 3. Liga? One would hope and expect for this to be the case, but never say never.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works