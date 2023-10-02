Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United could make play for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt; Did Real Madrid make attempt for Jerome Boateng?; Liverpool, Chelsea still eyeing Juventus star Federico Chiesa; Leroy Sané is on fire; and MORE!

Rumors have been swirling in recent days that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is unhappy with his role in Bavaria and could be looking to move on.

FC Barcelona has been linked as a possible destination, which would allow De Ligt team-up with one of his best pals, midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Now, though, another Dutch connection could offer De Ligt refuge — Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag:

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt. According to a report via Fichajes, the Red Devils are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have identified the Dutch international defender as a potential target. Apparently, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation as well. De Ligt has a contract at the German club until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium. Apparently, a deal could be done for a fee of around €80 million. The Red Devils could certainly use an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and De Ligt would be the ideal fit.

Contrary to some reports, Real Madrid did not attempt to sign Jerome Boateng, who is likely headed to Bayern Munich:

Real Madrid never made an approach to sign veteran German defender Jerome Boateng despite David Alaba’s recent injury, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old centre-back is a free agent in the market after his contract with Olympique Lyon expired at the end of the last season. There have been no takers for the former German international thus far, but Romano is reporting that he is on the verge of returning to Bayern Munich. The Italian journalist adds that despite there having been some rumours about Real Madrid taking an interest, the Merengues have never made an approach for Boateng, who will now be back at the Allianz Arena after having left Bayern in 2021.

Bayern Munich has had great success so far this season, but not everything has been peachy keen for the boys from Bavaria.

Moreover, some fans have drawn lines on Thomas Tuchel and have evolved into warring factions on just about any matter involving the manager. We will talk about why that is and a whole lot more for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Check out what we have on tap:

A look at the injury to Serge Gnabry, what it means for the club, and how the transfer rumors linking the Germany international to Manchester United and Real Madrid could be impacted.

Assessing the small roster.

Manchester City is linked to both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Diving into the discord surrounding Bayern Munich fans and Thomas Tuchel.

A couple of embarrassing stories on how inept I am and how Terry Francona dissed me into oblivion.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool FC is going to make a move for Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa is Mo Salah leaves next summer:

Liverpool will move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa if they choose to sell Mohamed Salah next summer.

In addition, Chelsea FC could join in the action for Chiesa per Corriere dello Sport:

Chiesa would be open to joining Liverpool if the opportunity arose.

It has been obvious to any Bayern Munich watching that Leroy Sané has been incredibly good this season. During Saturday’s 2-2 draw vs. RB Leipzig, the Germany international set a new standards for dribbles in a match this season on the Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich are back at it again. To be specific, they are back to floundering.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel finally knew what he was doing, Tuchel proved that he is nothing if not stubborn, making decisions in personnel and tactics that are beyond poor. Genuinely, it is unbelievable that a professional football coach can even think how the team went out there was in any way acceptable.

In this podcast, Rayyan and Marcus go over the game in detail.

A look at the starting XI and the mistakes Tuchel made in the personnel.

The abhorrent tactics that Tuchel employed.

RB Leipzig’s great game plan and execution.

How Bayern could move going forward with Tuchel (or without him?).

Over the summer, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was linked to Bayern Munich, but now it would appear that Juventus is looking to give the Dane a new home: