Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is the most influential Canadian athlete in the world

Rise to stardom as fast as his run to stop Erling Haaland

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies’ rise to the world stage was nothing short of incredible. From the streets in Vancouver to being one of the best left-backs of the world, suffice to say that Davies is a popular figure right now. In fact, he was named the most influential Canadian athlete in the world, beating out MMA fighter Georges-St. Pierre and Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Some of Davies’ most memorable moments include a lung-busting run to stop an Erling Haaland (against Borussia Dortmund in the restarted 2019/20 season) that was through on goal and ending the career of then-FC Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo en route to an 8-2 thumping of the Catalans. Davies then became the first Canadian male international to win the Champions League after Bayern bested Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Final. It got better because in the celebrations, Canadian rapper Drake followed Davies on Instagram. “Phonzy” has come a long way.

There’s a little rumor that Real Madrid are lurking in the shadows…

