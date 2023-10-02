 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß has a go at the Saudi Pro League

No one is safe from Uli’s razor-sharp tongue

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Uli Hoeneß was never one to shy away from the press and speak his mind, and his latest victim was the Saudi Pro League. During the recent presentation of Gerd Müller’s statute outside Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, the 71-year-old quipped that such things were not possible in Saudi Arabia. “Imagine if you had to play in Saudi Arabia. Do you think such events are ever possible there? No, they are not”, the Bayern executive said (via Abendzeitung).

That said, he is worried about the development of football there. “I’m very worried about what’s coming from Saudi Arabia, they seem to have endless money. We pay for it through our oil price”. Uli said. Remember that Sadio Mané joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the summer.

Another worrying thing is something that Premier League clubs are doing—overpricing players or inflation and giving them extremely high wages: “It certainly won’t be easy for the next 10 years. You can see that in the Gulf, where they have bought up everything.”

