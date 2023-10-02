Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae used to train like Rocky Balboa by pulling car tires up hills

Kim Min-jae is Bayern Munich’s latest center-back acquisition and already has the fans endeared. Like Matthijs de Ligt before him, Kim had to adjust a bit to the training regime. Weirdly enough, Kim’s old training methods include pulling a car up a hill much like Rocky Balboa in the olden days. The rationale of the 26-year-old was that he felt the need to go faster:

You used to train like Rocky Balboa, pulling car tyres up a hill… Kim (laughs): Yes, back then I had the feeling that I had to get faster. So, I dragged those tyres behind me. Maybe it was too hard a measure, but I really wanted to get results. I don’t know if it helped - but it probably didn’t hurt. It’s important to me to this day that I’m always open to trying new things and testing my own methods. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Now that is one hardcore training exercise! It makes you wonder if Kim could have a go at those record attempts of pulling a massive vehicle a certain distance.