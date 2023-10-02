 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae used to train like Rocky Balboa by pulling car tires up hills

No wonder he’s called “The Monster.“

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Kim Min-jae is Bayern Munich’s latest center-back acquisition and already has the fans endeared. Like Matthijs de Ligt before him, Kim had to adjust a bit to the training regime. Weirdly enough, Kim’s old training methods include pulling a car up a hill much like Rocky Balboa in the olden days. The rationale of the 26-year-old was that he felt the need to go faster:

You used to train like Rocky Balboa, pulling car tyres up a hill…

Kim (laughs): Yes, back then I had the feeling that I had to get faster. So, I dragged those tyres behind me. Maybe it was too hard a measure, but I really wanted to get results. I don’t know if it helped - but it probably didn’t hurt. It’s important to me to this day that I’m always open to trying new things and testing my own methods.

Now that is one hardcore training exercise! It makes you wonder if Kim could have a go at those record attempts of pulling a massive vehicle a certain distance.

