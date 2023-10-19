Bayern Munich not speaking to Sokratis Papasthatopoulos now, but a move is not ruled out

Bayern Munich is experiencing a player shortage right now. The Bavarians only have three midfielders, two of which are currently unfit to play; same goes for the defense. Jerome Boateng was tipped for a potential return, but the pursuit was met with intense backlash from the public and the club decided against signing him. The Rekordmeister are now kicking the tires on ex-Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papasthatopoulos:

Free agent Sokratis Papastathopoulos (35) has rejected a move to Real Betis as he’s hoping Bayern would come for him. The Greek defender is aware of Upamecano’s injury and is hopeful of a move to Bayern. The club is expected to make a decision this week. – Sky’s Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia

The club, however, decided that the squad is adequate enough for the time being, but are not ruling out a move for the 35-year-old Greek:

Bayern are not speaking to free agent Sokratis Papastathopoulos as of now. they’re happy with the squad they have; in case they change their mind, Sokratis would be super keen on the move [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] pic.twitter.com/g6OK1FRRZI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2023

One of the most memorable moments associated with Sokratis is him getting nutmegged three times in seven seconds by Werder Bremen’s Zlatko Junuzović on 31 October 2015. That was some Halloweens scare from the Austrian: