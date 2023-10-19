Mario Götze still in awe of former Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Müller

Mario Götze is enjoying a career resurgence after being diagnosed with an illness that kept him out of action for a long time. Apart from scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, he made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, with a three-year spell with Bayern Munich in between. The 31-year-old then moved to PSV Eindhoven before returning home to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. One of the teammates he had before is Thomas Müller, someone whom he still admires to this day:

When you see how long he’s been around, what he’s achieved, how long he’s been playing at this level, how many international matches he has, and so on - that alone speaks for his quality. He has managed to re-develop his skillset and adapt his qualities to modern football, which has become much faster and more physical – RTL as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Götze, along with former BVB teammate Marco Reus, is one of the biggest “what ifs” football has had because he was not able to fully showcase his talents; that spell on the sidelines was a major blow for him and his career.