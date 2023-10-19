Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 15 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05; Looking at the changes with Jamal Musiala and those pesky transfer rumors; Assessing Germany’s games and what’s next; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich is back in action, the German national team made some progress, there are transfer rumors galore, and, overall, the craziness is back.

This episode of the Weekend Warm-up hits on much of that, so let’s get right to it and take a look at what is on tap:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 — and why this could be a very important match under less-than-ideal conditions for the Bavarians (even if Manuel Neuer should be back).

Some thoughts on the recent transfer rumors surrounding Jamal Musiala and why he might no longer he the fresh-faced phenom that fans have grown to love.

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s recent set of games and wondering what Julian Nagelsmann’s plan will be moving forward.

