For now, transfer rumors mean nothing to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, but consistent starting role could play key role in decision

The transfer rumors circling around Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala have persisted for a few days with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC all — allegedly — interested in the Germany international.

However, the latest report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicated that Musiala is not intent on transferring yet and that Liverpool’s interest is also not yet on Musiala’s radar:

Liverpool is currently not an option for Jamal Musiala. The player’s priority remains FC Bayern. There are currently no contract talks between FCB and Musiala. What’s important for Musiala is to be able to achieve his goals in the future with a strong Bayern team - winning major titles, Champions League and also become a Ballon d’Or Winner.

According to a report on Abendzeitung’s website, Musiala’s willingness re-up with Bayern Munich could come down to how much his name is called for the starting XI by Thomas Tuchel:

What currently counts for the offensive star is performance and appreciation on the pitch - also in the form of starting eleven appearances. Only then, according to AZ information, would the 20-year-old want to enter into negotiations with FC Bayern again - with the knowledge that some top international clubs have also put out feelers for the German international, including FC Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There have been reports floating around that Musiala was unhappy to have been benched just before the international break. Given his history in England, it is a possibility that Bayern Munich is walking on eggshells a bit with its phenom and could take the approach of not wanting to alienate him before his contract expires in 2026.

If that means starting every game at the No. 10, Musiala’s name could penciled in consistently moving forward.