Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is already very comfortable coaching Germany

Julian Nagelsmann has just completed his first international window as manager of the German national team. It started off hot with a win over the United States and a draw against Mexico was a fair result as well for this squad. The team certainly showed some defensive flaws but overall a strong debut under Nagelsmann. The former Bayern Munich coach is feeling comfortable as well.

Nagelsmann: "I don’t have much experience as a national team coach. But it suits me very well. At club level it was said that I had too many ideas. Now as a national team coach I have less time and have to limit myself to the most important things. I'm feeling very comfortable at… pic.twitter.com/R99mZPjRCN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 16, 2023

Nagelsmann admitted that he does not have much experience with the national team but believes it suits him very well. Something about seeing him with Germany does look right. One point that Nagelsmann made is that he was criticized for having too many ideas at the club level. Now he has less time to implement these ideas, so he has to limit himself to the most important things.

Sometimes it is the simplest strategies that work at the national level, due to the lack of time together and familiarity with certain tactics. Nagelsmann’s time with Germany could end up being monumental for the DFB, or disastrous. Wishing Nagelsmann the best with Germany!