German national team — All or Nothing II: Electric Boogaloo?

After seeing all of the drama, immaturity (from players), and poor decision after poor decision that were hallmarks of Amazon Prime’s iteration of its All or Nothing series focusing on the German national team at the World Cup in Qatar, multiple entities are pitching the DFB to do another documentary for the EURO 2024 per Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Another documentary about the German national team during next summer’s Euros in Germany is currently being discussed within the DFB. Several providers have made offers. A decision, however, is not expected soon. The DFB bosses want to make a detailed consideration because the Qatar World Cup documentary caused too much criticism. The insights provided inside the dressing room did not reflect well on the team and especially on former coach Hansi Flick.

The aforementioned series was a fascinating look inside a locker room that was unstable and unfocused due to its own lack of professionalism and poor performances. It captured a range of emotions for Germany fans, which ranged from anger to disappointment to sadness, but it was appointment viewing nonetheless.

For the DFB, however, the internal look at the squad’s dysfunction was a DISASTER and probably helped expedite the exit for Flick. Regardless, the German national team is thinking about giving the whole experience another go...and the crowd will once again gather to watch.