 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out the Postgame Show for Germany vs. Mexico...NOW!

Filed under:

Training Update: Some Bayern Munich players rest, some join training, others work out individually...catch up on it all HERE!

It remains to be seen who will be healthy for Bayern Munich this weekend.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is seeking to get all of its players rested and healthy ahead of this weekend’s match against Mainz 05.

However, there are some complications and also a bit of uncertainty surrounding the squad. Here are some of the latest reports out of Germany detailing where things stand for several players:

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich has been seriously ill, but looks to be slowly trying to get back into the mix per footage captured by Bild:

After 45 minutes of team training, Joshua #Kimmich is now doing running training with fitness boss #Broich @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB

Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s German national team contingent is still resting (rightfully so):

Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Frans Krätzig, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel

Austria’s Konrad Laimer, France’s Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel (youth), England’s Harry Kane, and Germany’s Frans Krätzig (youth) are training with the team:

Noussair Mazraoui

Sky’s Torben Hoffmann shot footage of Noussair Mazraoui working out individually. Mazraoui picked up a knock, while on international duty with Morocco:

Mazraoui completes an individual running session. Came back injured from the Moroccan national team.

Yesterday he was at Säbener to talk to the bosses. There is still no statement from FCB about the possible consequences after the posts @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Raphaël Guerreiro

Hoffmann also captured video of Raphaël Guerreiro working on his latest comeback:

Individual unit for Guerreiro on Säbener Straße. @SkySportNews

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is doing some light work in his recovery from a torn muscle fiber:

Dayot #Upamecano is back on the pitch! Running training after his torn muscle fiber in his left thigh @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works