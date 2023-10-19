Training Update: Some Bayern Munich players rest, some join training, others work out individually...catch up on it all HERE!

Bayern Munich is seeking to get all of its players rested and healthy ahead of this weekend’s match against Mainz 05.
However, there are some complications and also a bit of uncertainty surrounding the squad. Here are some of the latest reports out of Germany detailing where things stand for several players:
Joshua Kimmich
Kimmich has been seriously ill, but looks to be slowly trying to get back into the mix per footage captured by Bild:
Nach 45 Minuten Mannschaftstraining macht Joshua #Kimmich nun Lauftraining— BILD FC Bayern (@BILD_Bayern) October 19, 2023
mit Fitness-Chef #Broich @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB pic.twitter.com/5rbH9SBONB
After 45 minutes of team training, Joshua #Kimmich is now doing running training with fitness boss #Broich @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB
Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich’s German national team contingent is still resting (rightfully so):
The German national team players are not training with the team today following the long journey back from the USA [@BILD_Bayern]— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2023
Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Frans Krätzig, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel
Austria’s Konrad Laimer, France’s Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel (youth), England’s Harry Kane, and Germany’s Frans Krätzig (youth) are training with the team:
The other internationals, Konrad #Laimer or Kingsley #Coman are meanwhile back with the team. #FCBayern https://t.co/ZE7uXK2ufQ— Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) October 19, 2023
International players back in team training today: Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer, Mathys Tel and Frans Krätzig [fcb] pic.twitter.com/69KmnZ788v— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2023
Noussair Mazraoui
Sky’s Torben Hoffmann shot footage of Noussair Mazraoui working out individually. Mazraoui picked up a knock, while on international duty with Morocco:
Mazraoui absolviert eine individuelle Laufeinheit. Kam angeschlagen von der marokkanischen Nationalelf zurück.— Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) October 19, 2023
Gestern war er zum Gespräch bei den Bossen an der Säbener. Über die möglichen Konsequenzen nach den Posts gibt es noch keine Aussage des FCB@SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/4fvPDX6Hv6
Mazraoui completes an individual running session. Came back injured from the Moroccan national team.
Yesterday he was at Säbener to talk to the bosses. There is still no statement from FCB about the possible consequences after the posts @SkySportNews @SkySportDE
Raphaël Guerreiro
Hoffmann also captured video of Raphaël Guerreiro working on his latest comeback:
Individuelle Einheit für Guereirro an der Säbener Straße. @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/EsGq3mjaJw— Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) October 19, 2023
Individual unit for Guerreiro on Säbener Straße. @SkySportNews
Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano is doing some light work in his recovery from a torn muscle fiber:
Dayot #Upamecano ist zurück auf dem Rasen! Lauftraining nach seinem Muskelfaserriss im linken Oberschenkel @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB pic.twitter.com/4Y54n1BpTe— BILD FC Bayern (@BILD_Bayern) October 19, 2023
Dayot #Upamecano is back on the pitch! Running training after his torn muscle fiber in his left thigh @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB
Loading comments...