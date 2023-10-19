Training Update: Some Bayern Munich players rest, some join training, others work out individually...catch up on it all HERE!

Bayern Munich is seeking to get all of its players rested and healthy ahead of this weekend’s match against Mainz 05.

However, there are some complications and also a bit of uncertainty surrounding the squad. Here are some of the latest reports out of Germany detailing where things stand for several players:

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich has been seriously ill, but looks to be slowly trying to get back into the mix per footage captured by Bild:

After 45 minutes of team training, Joshua #Kimmich is now doing running training with fitness boss #Broich @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB

Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s German national team contingent is still resting (rightfully so):

The German national team players are not training with the team today following the long journey back from the USA [@BILD_Bayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2023

Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, Frans Krätzig, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel

Austria’s Konrad Laimer, France’s Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel (youth), England’s Harry Kane, and Germany’s Frans Krätzig (youth) are training with the team:

International players back in team training today: Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer, Mathys Tel and Frans Krätzig [fcb] pic.twitter.com/69KmnZ788v — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2023

Noussair Mazraoui

Sky’s Torben Hoffmann shot footage of Noussair Mazraoui working out individually. Mazraoui picked up a knock, while on international duty with Morocco:

Mazraoui absolviert eine individuelle Laufeinheit. Kam angeschlagen von der marokkanischen Nationalelf zurück.

Gestern war er zum Gespräch bei den Bossen an der Säbener. Über die möglichen Konsequenzen nach den Posts gibt es noch keine Aussage des FCB@SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/4fvPDX6Hv6 — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) October 19, 2023

Mazraoui completes an individual running session. Came back injured from the Moroccan national team. Yesterday he was at Säbener to talk to the bosses. There is still no statement from FCB about the possible consequences after the posts @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Raphaël Guerreiro

Hoffmann also captured video of Raphaël Guerreiro working on his latest comeback:

Individuelle Einheit für Guereirro an der Säbener Straße. @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/EsGq3mjaJw — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) October 19, 2023

Individual unit for Guerreiro on Säbener Straße. @SkySportNews

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is doing some light work in his recovery from a torn muscle fiber: