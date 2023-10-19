Julian Nagelsmann always knew Leroy Sané was capable of starring role at Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané carried his strong Bayern Munich form to the German national team, stringing together two solid performances in the friendlies against the USMNT and Mexico in North America.

While he did not find the back of the net in either the 3-1 win over the U.S or the 2-2 draw against Mexico, he was a constant threat down the left and right flank, as Julian Nagelsmann started him from either flank in both matches. With Jamal Musiala tucked in between Sané and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz on the opposite flank, Germany’s attack looked far more fluid and interchangeable than it had for a while during Hansi Flick’s tenure as Germany manager.

So far this season for Bayern, Sané has been the in-form man, having already tallied seven goals from a total of 10 appearances across all competitions, and he has developed quite the on-pitch bond with new striker Harry Kane. The two players have accounted for 14 of Bayern’s goals this season and Kane has directly assisted Sané 4 times, making them Bayern’s most prolific duo.

Even though Sané went through rough patches during Nagelsmann’s tenure as Bayern manager, the new Germany boss recently revealed that he never lost faith in the winger, and always knew he was capable of continuously performing the way he is now for both club and country. “I don’t see a different Leroy to the one I had at Bayern. He also had a similarly good phase during my initial period at Bayern. I’m glad that he’s now delivering at Bayern and doing similarly well for us here. He simply has outstanding qualities, good ideas, he’s very good finisher. I’m still very impressed with him as a person,” he explained in one of Germany’s press conferences in North America (via @iMiaSanMia).

It was during Nagelsmann’s first season as Bayern manager that Sané had been jeered and whistled at by Bayern fans at the Allianz Arena during the first half of a 3-2 Hinrunde win over FC Köln.

Right now, he looks a shade of the player that struggled with confidence during that season, and especially during those moments of his own fans having a go at him for not making the right decisions, and/or quick enough decisions in the final third.

During a personal conversation with the player, Nagelsmann sad that he has no doubts Sané will continue this form right up through next summer’s European Championships with Germany. “I had a long conversation with him, just like when he was at Bayern. I hope he maintains this level of performance until the summer. I’m confident. I hope he now got the key and will deliver consistently,” he explained.