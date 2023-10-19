Bayern Munich have concrete interest in FC Schalke 04’s Assan Ouédraogo

Bayern Munich, boasting the thinnest squad in the Bundesliga along with RB Leipzig, will be eager to bolster their ranks in the winter transfer window. Following the loss of Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch, the Bavarians will be particularly keen to strengthen the midfield. Rumour has it Bayern has set their sights on Germany’s latest hot prospect, FC Schalke 04’s Assan Ouédraogo. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the interest seems to be “concrete”.

However, Bayern are not the only team interested in the 17-year-old.

Bayern's interest in Assan Ouédraogo is concrete. The youngster can imagine a move to Munich, but there's no agreement yet. Lots of talks and negotiations are still to take place. Liverpool are monitoring Ouédraogo, while Milan have concrete interest. Ouédraogo's release clause… pic.twitter.com/ijJcEUulYf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 16, 2023

The most intriguing piece of information from Plettenberg is the reduced release clause for Bundesliga clubs. This may complicate things for foreign clubs while giving Bayern Munich, as well as fellow admirers RB Leipzig, a slight edge. However, the latest report from Transfermarkt suggests that AC Milan currently leads the race for Ouédraogo, having prior interest in the summer transfer window:

After a number of suitors such as FC Bayern are said to have recently joined the fight for Schalke’s top talent Assan Ouédraogo, a favorite is apparently crystallizing. As reported by Sky and Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy, AC Milan’s interest is currently the most concrete. Accordingly, the bosses of the Rossoneri are aiming for a meeting with the 17-year-old youngster this week.

Bayern has certainly not been shy in giving chances to 17-year-old players in recent years, provided the quality is present — Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel being prime examples. Even so, it is likely that Ouédraogo will get more minutes elsewhere. At the tender age of 17, minutes may just be the deciding factor in securing his signature.

