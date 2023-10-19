Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid FC Barcelona all eyeing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Real Madrid dreams of Musiala-Alphonso Davies tandem; Neymar tears ACL; Is Harry Kane better than Erling Haaland?; and MORE!

With the rumors that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala might not be totally enthralled about what the future looks like in Bavaria, the vultures are circling — and these are some rich and powerful vultures.

Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are all eager to bring Musiala to their respective clubs:

Bayern Munich are confident of tying Jamal Musiala down to a long-term deal at the club despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, 90min understands. Although he is just 20 years of age, Musiala has been one of the best players in Germany for the last few seasons, scoring 32 goals since breaking into the Bayern first team during the 2019/20 campaign. At age 17, the midfielder became both the youngest player to play for Bayern in the Bundesliga and the club’s youngest ever goalscorer. Along with Liverpool and Man City, there is further interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea - the latter of which actually had Musiala on their books between 2011 and 2019 before he opted to join Bayern as a 16-year-old. This form has notably led to interest from a number of top clubs in the Germany international’s services. Sources have confirmed to 90min that El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to sign Musiala having monitored his progress for a number of years, while Premier League interest in the player is also significant. 90min understands that Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on Musiala, while Manchester City are also ‘huge fans’ of the player.

Neymar tore his ACL and his meniscus, which will likely keep him out for the majority of the season:

The medical tests “NEYMAR ” underwent, confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later..



Return Stronger @neymarjr #AlHilal pic.twitter.com/5I3u7F7wQm — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) October 18, 2023

Germany and Mexico squared off in an international friendly — in Philadelphia, PA — at the same time as a Major League Baseball playoff game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks and also with the Philadelphia Flyers playing the Vancouver Canucks in their NHL home opener.

Needless to say, it was chaos in South Philly at the stadium complex as Germany and Mexico fought to a 2-2 draw, which felt...right. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

Checking out Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring.

The game was pure chaos, but was fun...and nerve-wracking...and I am mostly concerned for how anyone got home from that Park-nado that must have occurred in South Philly.

Some thoughts on what we learned about Germany during this international break.

As noted above, Real Madrid is one of the clubs that wants Jamal Musiala, but the Germany international is not the only player at Bayern Munich on the radar of Los Blancos.

Alphonso Davies — Musiala’s best pal — is also in a state of flux contractually in Bavaria, which has Real Madrid dreaming of getting both players:

Real Madrid will reportedly look to launch a double raid on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies are the subjects of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are laying the groundwork for the 2024 summer transfer window. And they want to launch a double raid on Bayern Munich for the highly-rated duo. Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich in the same year, with the latter arriving six months before the former. Musiala is a former trainee at Southampton FC and Chelsea FC but ended his youth career at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, he represented England and Germany in age-group football on the international stage before choosing Germany as his senior team.

Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne wanted Harry Kane before the club brought in Erling Haaland.

City reportedly made an attempt to get Kane, but was stiff-armed away. Instead, Pep Guardiola’s club inked Haaland, the Norwegian scoring cyborg. Regardless, Dunne would have liked to see things play out differently, as he described after England’s 3-1 victory over Italy this week:

It was a clutch performance from England’s main man and Dunne was left so impressed by the 30-year-old. And he went as far as to claim Kane is a better striker than City marksman Haaland. He said (Virgin Media Sport): “They’re not the same team if he’s not in the XI. He’s just one of the world’s best strikers. Probably is the world’s best number nine, even, above Haaland, for what he brings to the team. His involvement in the side. He allows players like Rashford, like Bellingham to go and have the freedom to do what they want. England won’t have a chance of winning the Euros if Harry Kane is not in it (the team).” These are some interesting remarks from Dunne about Kane. Of course, City famously tried to sign Kane in the summer of 2021, and the player even went on strike at Tottenham Hotspur in the hope of bringing the move to fruition. In the end, Daniel Levy dug his heels in and was able to keep his talisman for another two years. It is debatable if Kane – who signed for Bayern Munich for an initial £86 million in the summer – is a better striker than Haaland. He would have scored so many goals in City’s team had he signed. But City will obviously not have any regrets given what Haaland has done since coming in. Haaland’s goal record speaks for itself. But Kane is definitely the better all-round footballer.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann managed his first game for the German national team, coaching a confident 3-1 win over the United States national team. In this latest flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Samrin and Rayyan discuss the events of the last few weeks involving that and more, including:

Lineups and a short discussion of the game between Germany and the USA.

Bayern Munich’s reported dressing room problems related to Thomas Tuchel’s brand of football (or lack thereof), and the lack of any real progression from Nagelsmann’s Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and other teams at the top of the Bundesliga, and how they relate to Bayern Munich.

Can any of these teams mount a realistic title challenge for Bayern?

Newcastle United could best Bayern Munich in a pursuit for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips:

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘poised’ to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips - but will face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Although Phillips has enjoyed success and game-time with England, the same can not be said of life at club level as the former Leeds United star has made just five appearances in all competitions so far this season, with just one coming as part of Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven. That came in a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Newcastle last month - and the former Barcelona manager directly referenced Phillips and his inability to make a real impact with the treble winners after making a big money move to the Etihad Stadium just 12 months earlier. Guardiola said: “Marcelo (Bielsa) gave Kalvin the best of Kalvin in his career. I’d love to have done with Kalvin what Marcelo has done to him. We have our own specific way to play and (he) sometimes struggles in a few things, while the previous (Leeds playing style) was perfect.” The Northern Echo have now claimed Newcastle are ‘ready to make a quick move’ for Phillips during the January transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to add a more defensive-minded midfielder to his squad. Should Guardiola be open to an agreement, the report stats the Magpies will aim to secure Phillips on either a permanent deal or ‘an initial loan deal, with a view to a possible permanent move next summer.’ The likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be monitoring Phillips’ situation at City - but German champions Bayern Munich are also considering a move for the midfielder, according to 90Min. They have claimed Bayern view Phillips as an ‘alternative’ to Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who narrowly missed out on a move to the Allianz Arena during the final hours of the summer transfer window. The Cottagers star remains Bayern’s key midfield target - but Phillips has already been the subject of contact from the German club as they look for alternative options.

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has had a roller coaster ride for France in recent years, but the Inter Milan defender was given the captain’s armband for the French national team when Kylian Mbappé exited the team’s win over Scotland: