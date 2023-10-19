Report: Bayern Munich, Sven Ulreich open to contract extension

Bayern Munich has an impressive, stable, but rapidly aging goalkeeper room with 37-year-old Manuel Neuer and 35-year-old Sven Ulreich at the helm. That has the Bavarians on the lookout for a position group refresh in both the #1 and #2 spots in the coming seasons — but after the arrival of 23-year-old Daniel Peretz at the end of this summer’s transfer window, it may become a lower priority.

Part of that owes to Peretz’s own rapid integration and bright start to life in Munich. But another part is that neither #1 nor #2 seem ready to go anywhere anytime soon. Neuer, despite a gruesome leg injury last December, is eyeing a return to top form in time for next summer’s European Championships. And Ulreich, whose contract expires at the end of the year, could extend.

That’s according to a report from Az, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Both Bayern and Sven Ulreich are open to the idea of extending the goalkeeper’s contract until 2025, regardless of Manuel Neuer’s comeback [@AZ_Strasser, @Abendzeitung]

If all goes to plan, then, Bayern will be able to direct their transfer war chest elsewhere next summer.