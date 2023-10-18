 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joshua Kimmich could get an agent to negotiate a new deal with Bayern Munich; Uli Hoeneß a big supporter of the player

Will the self-proclaimed 6 get a new deal with an agent?

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The last contract that Joshua Kimmich got at Bayern Munich, he got the job done by himself because he fired his agent before contract negotiations began. Now, his deal is close to expiring and that he is poised to get a new deal with the Bavarians, but will he get an agent to do it?

Joshua Kimmich still has no agent since he negotiated his last contract extension by himself. But it’s now conceivable the midfielder gets support as his next contract at Bayern could be the most important of his career.

Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The 28-year-old midfielder has support from within the club in the form of shadow executive Uli Hoeneß:

Bayern are dangerously thin on midfielders because Kimmich is out with a cold and Leon Goretzka picked up an injury with Germany in the 2-2 draw with Mexico in the United States.

