Bastian Schweinsteiger reviews Germany’s international break

Two games down, and a whole European Championship upcoming. How do the early returns on Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure in charge of the Germany men’s national team look?

Former Bayern Munich midfielder and Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger weighed in with some quickfire hits in the wake of the Germans’ 2-2 draw with Mexico on Tuesday. Speaking on ARD, Schweinsteiger’s bullet points were captured by ESPN commentator Derek Rae:

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s quick analysis on ARD re what Germany still have to improve.

- Restverteidigung: (defensive structure after losing ball)

- Need to get tighter on to opponents

- Left side is more open than the right (not a true higher up player on this side) — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) October 18, 2023

However, in a follow-up tweet Rae relayed that Schweinsteiger saw numerous positives as well: namely that the team is putting in “committed” performances and Nagelsmann’s “handwriting” is already all over how the team is playing. And, of course, Jamal Musiala: ever the bright spark for club and country.

It looks like Germany have some issues to work on, though, particularly when it comes to conceding goals as well as chaotic chances, and dealing with a combative team that brings intensity and energy to every encounter. In truth, these weaknesses have long been present in Germany’s performances, and whether Nagelsmann will be able to find the way to shore it up in time for the EURO is the burning question of the hour.

