Julian Nagelsmann impressed with quick learning of Germany after USA tour

The new boss likes what he saw from his boys.

Mexico - Germany Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann took his first two games at the helm of the German national team in stride.

After downing the USMNT and earning a draw with Mexico, Nagelsmann can see progress.

“Definitely positive. I told the team in the dressing room: I’m convinced that we will be successful. We did things okay, other things weren’t so good. I wanted to develop a feel for this team because I didn’t know them before — and this feel is extremely positive. I know we will be successful and I’m looking forward to November,” Nagelsmann said in a release from the DFB (a captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve never coached a team that implements things so quickly. That makes me extremely optimistic. I absolutely loved it, so I’m not worried. I saw total unity, both in the hotel and on the pitch.”

Things will get more difficult moving forward, but Nagelsmann has a plan and seems energized to help his squad be in a good position to compete at the EURO 2024 competition next summer.

