Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sees progress with German national team

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has seen the up-and-downs (mostly downs) since making his debut for the German national team.

The Germans won what amounted to a competition with England for the right to have Musiala wear the Die Mannschaft kit and some might be wondering if the youngster regrets his decision given the absolute mess that has ensued.

The 20-year-old, however, is keeping everything positive and thinks things are headed in the right direction.

“We played some good football and if we continue step by step, we will be an even better team. I think we’re all going home with a good feeling, but we still have in the back of our minds that we can be even better,” Musiala told Das Erste (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala also became the youngest player in German history to reach 25 caps during the USA tour:

Jamal Musiala (20y 234d) became the youngest player in the German national team history to reach 25 international caps, breaking Lukas Podolski's record (20y 363d) pic.twitter.com/GwCR59gsrJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 18, 2023

