Pascal Groß savoring the moment after Germany’s draw with Mexico

The international break is now over and the German national team did finally show some signs of life during its tour of the United States.

After a win over the USMNT and a hard-fought draw with Mexico, Die Mannschaft came away at least showing some life and built up a little momentum under new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Pascal Groß was happy to be a part of the effort and is reveling in the opportunity to represent his country.

“No, it’s a long way. Being here and representing the German colors is a lifelong dream! I always want to do my best when I get the chance,” Groß told Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau.

At a minimum, Groß put himself into a position for consideration for another call-up, though getting as much field time during the next international break will not be a sure thing. Regardless, the 32-year-old likes his situation and will at least give Nagelsmann another option in the midfield moving forward.

