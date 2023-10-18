WATCH: Niclas Füllkrug and Antonio Rüdiger score for Germany vs. Mexico

Germany’s 2-2 draw vs. Mexico produced its share of lowlights, but it is the highlights that fans will really want to savor. Julian Nagelsmann’s second game in charge with the men’s national team ended honors even — but the former Bayern Munich manager is still showing promise that his team can deliver the fireworks.

Catch both goals and the full game highlights below. The goal highlights, courtesy of TUDN, are hosted on Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_en for now. Descriptions to follow, in case the videos are later removed.

Antonio Rüdiger ⚽pic.twitter.com/O8EItsqEKJ — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) October 18, 2023

Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring from a Leroy Sané corner. Leverkusen center-back and Bayern forward Thomas Müller jostled with Mexican markers, creating a momentary distraction as they appealed to the referee in protest of an apparent foul.

Sané’s corner was fired to the near post, where Union Berlin left-back Robin Gosens flicked it on. It found Rüdiger, completely unmarked at the back post to nod it down, and the former Chelsea FC and current Real Madrid center-back helped himself to a jovial celebration.

Niclas Füllkrug ⚽pic.twitter.com/jrSgRp7MO7 — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) October 18, 2023

Sané was equally involved in the second — and equally did not get on the scoresheet for his trouble. Jamal Musiala picked out his Bayern teammate on the right wing. Sané’s ultra-smooth first touch took him acres clear of the nearest defender, Jésus Gallardo, and his inch-perfect cross sailed past defenders to meet Florian Wirtz open at the back post.

Guillermo Ochoa — yes, still him! — somehow made a reflex save at point-blank range, but Füllkrug was Johnny-on-the-spot and buried the rebound that arrived at his feet. It was an instant response and fans sportingly awarded him the American football tradition of a beverage shower as he celebrated. At least, that is an optimistic interpretation of events.

Full game highlights, including Mexico’s goals, courtesy of TUDN:

