Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry making progress, but Joshua Kimmich still ill

According to a report from kicker, things are getting better for Bayern Munich stars Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Joshua Kimmich is battling a severe illness.

How about the good news first?

The positive news outweighed the negatives: Tuchel was able to welcome Matthijs de Ligt (after a blow to the knee) and Serge Gnabry (broken forearm) to team training in time for the next intensive phase of the season , as well as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had canceled the international matches with Cameroon at short notice, joined in.

As for Kimmich, the midfielder is suffering from something out of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe:

Joshua Kimmich, on the other hand, stayed at home. The German international left the USA at the weekend due to illness. It is still unclear when he will be able to train with Bayern again.

The wording of that seems far more ominous than what things are really like, but there is no doubting that Kimmich is very ill.