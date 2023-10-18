Mexico vs Germany: Kickoff! We’re underway!

Kickoff: We’re underway!

One hour until kickoff: Experimental lineup from Nagelsmann, he opts for a 4-2-2-2 formation with all of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sané, and Thomas Müller up top, but an otherwise unchanged formation elsewhere.





ter Stegen -

Tah, Süle, Rüdiger, Gosens -

Groß, Gündogan © -

Musiala, Wirtz -

Sané, Müller#MEXGER — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 17, 2023

Oh and the kickoff is delayed by 15 minutes.

#MEXGER Kick-off delayed to 2:15 am CET because teams were stuck in traffic on the way to the stadium [@_kochmaximilian] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 17, 2023

Germany are winning games again! It’s easy to take that for granted, but Germany fans have had little to celebrate lately. Julian Nagelsmann got off to a solid start with a 3-1 win over the USMNT, and now it’s Mexico’s turn to face this new-look German national team.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, a couple of names might get a chance on the lineup — Thomas Müller might start as a striker, and Leon Goretzka might get his first shot at the XI since he was dropped by Flick back in September. There’s a lot of excitement around the Nagelsmann era right now, and a win against Mexico could be a huge step forward towards a successful Euro 2024 in Germany.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our new podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Time: 8 pm ET

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

