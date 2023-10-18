Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Mexico; Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to fall victim to the “performance principle”; West Ham to rescue Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City?; PSG to make new offer to Kylian Mbappé; and MORE!

In the City of Brotherly Love, Germany and Mexico hooked up for a really fun match in a very congested area of South Philadelphia (more on that in a bit), but now the international break is over and Bayern Munich will get its boys back.

The Germans and Mexicans battled to a 2-2 draw in front of what was a very pro-Mexico crowd, but the end result was not nearly as important as finding out if Julian Nagelsmann’s group would trade haymakers over the course of 90 minutes.

At a minimum, we know that in a slugfest, Germany will not back down. Anyway, let’s take a look at some quick hitters on the match:

So everyone is aware, the match started late because — in Philadelphia — there are three major sporting venues (Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center) and each of those arenas was housing a major event. The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks was at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks in the Flyers’ home opener was at the Wells Fargo Center, and Germany vs. Mexico was at Lincoln Financial Field.

All of those venues (which is normally pretty cool) are in the same complex, which means traffic and parking were each a NIGHTMARE. It was so bad that the city made public transportation free going to the complex.

So...that is why the game started late. The teams were caught in the traffic jam.

And yes, I was cracked out watching both the Germany and the Phillies. Sorry Flyers...I will catch up with you guys another night (I am also — you guessed it — a Flyers fan).

To make this all the more confusing, Fox put an English language broadcast on Fox Deportes in the United States.

As always, let’s start the footy talk with with the lineup:

The lineup functioned like a 4-2-3-1, but it was tough to tell because the attackers were interchanging so frequently.

Thomas Müller’s starting nod was not wholly unexpected and it was good to see the Raumdeuter get some run. However, Müller did struggle to get involved in the attack and was subbed out at halftime.

I don’t know if it was because Mexico was featuring smaller players, but Niklas Süle looked like he was Nikola Jokić.

The game’s start was, as expected, choppy. With the temps being in the 50s (Fahrenheit) and the start pushed back, both squads had trouble getting in sync. It seemed very apparent that Germany was not really feeling this time slot for the final game of this trip.

Has it been mentioned that the game was sloppy and had no aesthetics? Mexico dug itself in deep with a low block and looked to spring itself out quickly for a counterattack. Germany, meanwhile, did try to play creatively, but found it very tough to get on track, even with holding the majority of possession.

In the 25th minute, Germany Antonio Rüdiger put the Germans on the scoreboard when Leroy Sané delivered a corner that Robin Gosens flicked backward right to a hard-charging Rüdiger. After 24 minutes of schlock, that was actually very pretty.

Give Mexico credit, though, it ramped up its pressure and urgency after giving up the goal and eventually broke though in the 37th minute after some quick play from Mexico after what appeared to be a disallowed goal. It was a chaotic and confusing, but Mexico took advantage of some lax officiating. Uriel Antuna finished the chance created by Hirving Lozano.

The first half was not boring by any means, but it was wild and mistake-filled for both teams. It was fun in a chaotic kind of way.

Mexico did not wait too long into the second half to get on the scoreboard as Érick Sánchez converted a chance from Antuna in the 47th minute.

Germany fired right back on what looked like a goal for Florian Writz, but after Guillermo Ochoa somehow turned it away, Niclas Füllkrug was there to clean up the mess and knot the game in the 52nd minute.

As previously stated, it was a fun game...not necessarily a visual masterpiece.

You really cannot say enough that this game was nutty and physical and frantic and about a dozen other words that equate to craziness.

Overall, the game was a test for Germany. In a tough situation, in less than ideal conditions, Nagelsmann’s pushed his boys to a draw (even if it was questionable for the majority of the final 20 minutes). Take the draw and run...right back to Germany for a day of rest before everyone heads back to their respective clubs.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich missed both of Germany’s recent games with an illness, but his status as a longtime starter could be in doubt — if you believe Julian Nagelsmann.

“The performance principle applies to all players - including Josh. If Josh is better than the others, he starts. If Pascal (Groß) is better, he starts. I want to have players on the pitch who increase our chance of winning. Josh is a player I have known for a long time. It’s very annoying that he’s missing both games, that’s what annoys him the most. The important thing is that he gets healthy and will hopefully be available to us again in November,” said Nagelsmann.

Despite the tough talk, it can be assumed that Kimmich will get his spot back once he is over The Plague his illness.

Bayern Munich has been closely linked to Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but West Ham could be ready to grab the 27-year-old:

There could be further business between West Ham and Man City as Hammers target Kalvin Phillips is now prepared to consider an exit from the Etihad Stadium over his lack of minutes.

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.

Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.

Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has been linked to Manchester City, but Arsenal FC could be taking a close look at him, so it can push Declan Rice further up the pitch (maybe into Kai Havertz’s role?):

Vermeeren is also of interest to Arsenal, who could sign a new defensive midfielder to push Declan Rice further forward.

Liverpool FC looks like it might make a serious run at Max Eberl for its front office, though it does look like Bayern Munich still has the inside track:

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Max Eberl over becoming their new sporting director, with Bayern Munich also interested. 90min claim that the Reds have been in touch with the German’s representatives over a potential move, with Eberl on the market since being dismissed by RB Leipzig in September. Liverpool are firmly in the hunt for a new sporting director, with Jorge Schmadtke only contracted to a one-year deal with the Reds after being appointed in the summer. Eberl is regarded as one of the best sporting directors in all of Germany, with the 50-year-old’s work at Borussia Monchengladbach, especially, quite impressive. And it now looks like the transfer guru will be joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool and Bayern now fighting to appoint Eberl.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg reiterated that Eberl is more likely to make a move to Bayern Munich than to England (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Despite Liverpool’s reported interest, Max Eberl remains determined to join FC Bayern. No negotiations as of now as Bayern still want to take their time and have yet to make contact. Should FCB wait for too long, Eberl would then be open for other destinations.

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé are still talking over a new deal and PSG could send its star player another offers in the coming weeks:

Paris Saint-Germain will submit their final contract offer to Kylian Mbappe next week and hope the inclusion of a low release clause, which would still allow him to join Real Madrid, will stop him walking away on a free transfer.

However, Defensa Central is reporting that Real Madrid is still in the hunt for Mbappé, but could shift focus to other players:

While Mbappe is the dream target, Real Madrid have also drawn up a list of Spanish players they want to sign next summer as well, with Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal among their top priorities.

