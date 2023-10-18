Vote! Mexico 2 - 2 Germany: Community player ratings

Germany concluded their USA tour in the October international break with a messy and wild 2-2 draw against Mexico. The Germans struck first, only to find themselves 2-1 down, then answered and hung on to escape.

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, in his second game in charge of Die Mannschaft, oversaw a delayed start and a see-sawing back and forth contest. On the one hand, it was good that Germany had the wherewithal to respond — Leroy Sané Florian Wirtz and Niclas Füllkrug combining to bundle home the second half equalizer minutes after Mexico took the lead. On the other, it was an uncomfortably familiar script: dominating a game by possession without incisiveness, and allowing themselves to get outshot in the process.

It concludes Nagelsmann’s first international break with the national team as the players return to their respective clubs in time for the group stages of the Champions League and Europa League to get into full swing.

Have your say on all the performances below the jump!

