 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest flagship episode is now live! We talk about Nagelsmann's win over the USMNT, whether Tuchel is losing the dressing room, and more! Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Julian Nagelsmann confirms İlkay Gündoğan will remain Germany captain, even when Manuel Neuer returns

Nagelsmann wants to keep the Barcelona midfielder captain for now as his Germany tenure has just begun.

By TomAdams71
/ new
Training national team Germany Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann’s reign as manager of the Germany national team has officially begun as he begins his journey with Die Mannschaft less than a year out from the country hosting next summer’s European Championships. They only have a series of friendlies between now and the tournament kicking off, but said matches still serve as opportunities for Nagelsmann to get a look at different players, different systems, and different tactics. Under Hansi Flick, things were broken and Nagelsmann is tasked with picking up the pieces, putting them back together, and getting them fine-tuned before the Euros.

For now, Nagelsmann has chosen to give FC Barcelona midfielder İlkay Gündoğan the captain’s armband for Germany. When he is fully fit and in the squad, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is usually the captain, but Nagelsmann confirmed in one of his press conferences in North America that Gündoğan is going to stay captain regardless of Neuer’s status.

“İlkay will remain captain. It’s very important to have continuity and not switch back and forth. I’m very happy with that,” Nagelsmann replied when asked about Germany’s captaincy situation (via @iMiaSanMia).

Germany v United States - International Friendly

Neuer is very close to making his return to action for Bayern and he is even in contention for this weekend’s Bundesliga matchup against Mainz. The keeper has not played a match of football since Germany’s 4-2 World Cup win over Costa Rica in Qatar last year, as he suffered a serious leg injury on a ski trip after the international break for the tournament.

Since Neuer has been out injured, it has been a combination of either Kevin Trapp or Marc-André ter Stegen playing keeper for Germany, with the latter having expressed multiple times that he feels ready as well to take on the role of Germany’s number one keeper.

In This Stream

Germany’s October 2023 International Break: All Updates

View all 34 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works