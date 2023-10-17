Marc-André ter Stegen on new Germanny coach Julian Nagelsmann: “I believe he is the right man”

Marc-André ter Stegen has been on the international stage for a while now and, though he has not yet been able to wrestle the starting spot away from Bayern Munich player Manuel Neuer, he has been to many tournaments and worked with two separate international managers before Nagelsmann. Therefore, his vote of confidence will likely be a good thing.

Florian Plettenberg captured a quote from Ter Stegen (which @iMiaSanMia then captured) in which Ter Stegen was full of praise for Germany’s new head coach. “Despite [Nagelsmann’s] age, he already has a lot to show for and is also very precise in what he wants. That’s why I believe he is the right man. He can then implement the ideas he has and make them understandable to us.”

But it is not just the tactics Nagelsmann has employed that the current FC Barcelona keeper is happy with. “I believe he has now started a certain euphoria again in Germany. I hope we can implement that onto the pitch with good results and maintain this euphoria or ignite it even further.”

Will this euphoria hold until the 2024 European Championship? In order for Germany to finally do well again in an international tournament after awful losses in the previous EUROs and two World Cups, the answer will need to be yes.