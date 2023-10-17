Report: Bouna Sarr set to leave Bayern Munich in 2024

When Bouna Sarr was signed from Olympique Marseille after Bayern Munich played a friendly against them in 2020, the move surprised many as Sarr wasn’t widely seen as a player that the club needed. Although the 31-year-old Senegalese right-back hasn’t played much, he never complained about playing time and gave his (hopefully) A-game whenever called upon. He is now set to leave Bayern upon the expiration of his contract by summer 2024:

Bei Bouna Sarr stellt sich die Frage nach der Zukunft eher nicht. Der Senegalese soll den Verein, nachdem er dann vier Jahre seinen Vertrag meist nur auf der Bank abgesessen hat, verlassen. [Kicker, @georg_holzner] pic.twitter.com/BgRSND5ysY — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) October 16, 2023

Sarr has earned himself a bit of a cult following his bizarre career arc with the Bavarians. Wherever he ends up, here is to hoping that his career takes a turn for the best. Sarr has received offers before but turned them down.