Report: Bouna Sarr set to leave Bayern Munich in 2024

Looking for positives in an uneventful stint.

By R.I.P. London Teams
Preußen Münster v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

When Bouna Sarr was signed from Olympique Marseille after Bayern Munich played a friendly against them in 2020, the move surprised many as Sarr wasn’t widely seen as a player that the club needed. Although the 31-year-old Senegalese right-back hasn’t played much, he never complained about playing time and gave his (hopefully) A-game whenever called upon. He is now set to leave Bayern upon the expiration of his contract by summer 2024:

At Bouna Sarr, the question of the future doesn’t really arise. The Senegalese is set to leave the club after spending four years on his contract, mostly on the bench. [kicker, @georg_holzner

Sarr has earned himself a bit of a cult following his bizarre career arc with the Bavarians. Wherever he ends up, here is to hoping that his career takes a turn for the best. Sarr has received offers before but turned them down.

