Gladbach attempt to spurn Bayern Munich transfer interest in Manu Koné

Borussia Mönchengladbach has triggered an option in Manu Koné’s contract, extending it to 2026 (via @iMiaSanMia). Bayern Munich was rumored to be interested in the young Frenchman, but this development means that the Bavarians would likely have to cough up significantly more money than they previously would have to sign him.

After selling Ryan Gravenberch to Premier League outfit Liverpool during the summer transfer window and failing to acquire Fulham’s João Palhinha on deadline day, Bayern’s midfield has been left understaffed. Current first-team options include Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer. Both Jamal Musiala and Raphaël Guerreiro are able to play in the center of the park as well, and youngsters Frans Krätzig and Aleksander Pavlović could prove useful. Because any of the three regular midfielders could potentially need to cover for Bayern’s lack of defensive depth and owing to Thomas Tuchel’s belief that the club needs a proper number six, the current options aren’t enough.

Despite recent injury troubles, Koné has been one of Gladbach’s best players in the past few seasons, frustrating Bayern fans on countless occasions with his physical style of play. The contract extension means that if Bayern still wants Koné, the Rekordmeister will likely have to pay a higher transfer fee for the player. With Gladbach holding more power, will Bayern continue to pursue the 22-year-old midfielder, or will sporting director Christoph Freund look for options elsewhere?