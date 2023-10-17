Florian Wirtz responds to Bayern Munich transfer rumors

Florian Wirtz and his stellar performances for Bayer Leverkusen are setting him up to become one of the hottest transfer prospects of the coming summer transfer window. Bayern Munich, a long time admirer of Wirtz, are set to battle multiple Premier League and La Liga top clubs to his signature. So how does the player himself feel about all this?

Wirtz was asked in the interview with Bild (reported by Sport1) after the friendly match with USMNT about a possible future in Bavaria, to which he diplomatically replied: “We have played a good season until now with Bayer Leverkusen, it is fun to play in this team. That is the reason I am only thinking about Leverkusen.”

Wirtz seems to be committed to Leverkusen for the season, but he tread carefully not to deny the rumors completely.

While the talent of the mercurial youngster is indisputable, every Bayern Munich fan will be asking themselves: where would Wirtz play in the current team? With Jamal Musiala looking every day more like the next world beater, minutes at the No. 10 will be hard to come by for the foreseeable future. While Wirtz can comfortably play on the wings in more of an inverted winger style, would his talent be enough to displace the experienced pure wingers that Bayern has in its roster?

These are all tough questions, which will surely make it harder for the Bayern board to justify a record-breaking transfer fee for the youngster. But given Wirtz’s age and the footballing level in which he is already operating, one can surely understand the interest of Bayern.

