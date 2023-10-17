Bayern Munich looking to sell Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting before his contract expires in 2024

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, once the understudy of Robert Lewandowski, enjoyed a spell where he was Bayern Munich’s starting striker last season and was more than capable of getting the job done. But with the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and the emergence of Mathys Tel, the Cameroonian has seen his minutes decreased and he could be sold soon:

Regarding Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (contract until 2024), the tendency is towards a departure. Although he’s very appreciated within the team, Choupo’s role on the pitch has decreased this season. January’s transfer window would be Bayern’s last chance to get a fee for the striker. With Mathys Tel, there’s already a more than capable backup for Harry Kane. – Kicker as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The 34-year-old previously played for Bundesliga clubs such as Mainz and Schalke, Stoke City in England, and French club Paris Saint-Germain before he made the jump to Munich.