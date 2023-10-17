Bayern Munich braintrust working closely to set up big January transfer window

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is plotting a serious strategy for transfer targets during the winter transfer window:

Thomas Tuchel and Christoph Freund are in daily contact planning the new signings for the January transfer window and beyond. Both have a quite good relationship, which wasn’t always the case for Tuchel with sporting directors in the past. Freund and Tuchel are in agreement regarding the personnel needs of the team as well as on the integration of youngsters such as Mathys Tel and Frans Krätzig.

A defensive midfielder and a center-back are two needs that seemingly are going to be addressed, but do Tuchel and Freund have any other surprises up their collective sleeve?

Looking for more transfer chatter and analysis, along with a breakdown of what is going on with the German national team? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: