Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool coveting Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané?; Kingsley Coman names best goalkeeper; Toni Kroos to Manchester City?; Real Madrid eyeing German defender; Bayern still in on Trevoh Chalobah and Khéphren Thuram; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is having a monster season and Liverpool FC is salivating at the thought using him within Jürgen Klopp’s system, but could be a hitch — his age:

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has previously revealed he turned down a transfer to Liverpool. On Saturday night, the Mirror reported that Liverpool were eyeing a move for Sane as they look to plan for life after Mohamed Salah. With the speculation surrounding Salah’s future, a record-breaking Reds move for Sané has been mooted. And against that backdrop, it cannot be forgotten that the German has already detailed how close he came to joining Liverpool prior to his switch to Man City. “Yes, I was also talking with them. Jurgen was calling me too, talking to me. That was before I joined City,” Sané told the Guardian in 2018. “He did a good job at [Borussia] Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He’s a good guy, nice guy - honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool.” Sané has two years remaining on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, with reports suggesting that he is in talks over a possible extension in Bavaria. The ECHO understands that It would go against regular transfer policy for Liverpool to pursue a player who will be 28 in January.

Sané’s deal with Bayern Munich runs through 2025, so this summer would be a key juncture for the club and player to figure out what might be next. If he continues his current run of form, though, it might not just be Liverpool willing to lob a hefty offer Bayern Munich’s way in July.

Real Madrid could be contemplating making a move for AC Milan defender and Germany international Malick Thiaw:

AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, is wanted by Real Madrid in a £17.3m deal.

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has an idea of who he thinks the best goalkeeper in the world is — AC Milan’s Mike Maignan:

Kingsley Coman on his France teammate Mike Maignan: "For me personally, he's the best goalkeeper in the world" [@telefoot_TF1] pic.twitter.com/9m5GUPH5KU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 15, 2023

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.

Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.

Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Trevoh Chalobah is expected to get serious in January:

Chelsea are ready to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January amid interest from German champions Bayern Munich. WHAT HAPPENED? The English defender is expected to exit the Blues during the January transfer window in search of more game time, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Chalobah was linked with a move to Bayern in August this year but the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day. Despite the failed transfer, the German champions continue to remain interested in roping in the player. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than the Bundesliga giants, Nottingham Forest also reportedly admire the player and could join the race to sign him in the next transfer window. The Chelsea academy graduate has not featured in any of the club’s matches this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Many expect Real Madrid star Toni Kroos to end his career in Spain. However, there are a few rumors out there which indicate that Kroos could taken one last contract elsewhere — and that destination could be at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola:

Manchester City will offer Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos the chance to join on a free transfer next summer and are prepared to double his wages to make a move happen.

Bayern Munich could still take a shot at bringing in OGC Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram:

Khéphren Thuram is considered by Bayern as an alternative to Palhinha, although the Portuguese midfielder remains the priority and the club will make another attempt for him.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann managed his first game for the German national team, coaching a confident 3-1 win over the United States national team. In this latest flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Samrin and Rayyan discuss the events of the last few weeks involving that and more, including: