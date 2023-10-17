Julian Nagelsmann confident Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala will be pivotal for Germany at Euro 2024

Jamal Musiala has only found the back of the net once thus far for Bayern Munich this season, which was a pivotal goal in the Champions League away at FC Copenhagen, and he has also provided two assists from a total of seven appearances across all competitions. However, he was on the score sheet in Germany’s 3-1 win over the U.S Men’s National Team in Hartford, Connecticut in what was Julian Nagelsmann’s first match in charge since taking over for Hansi Flick.

Since Flick was sacked by the DFB, Germany has one their two matches against the USMNT and France, albeit both just friendly matches. Such is the nature of the international football schedule for Die Mannschaft since they are the hosts of next summer’s European Championships. England manager Gareth Southgate has recently challenged the ruling of host nations getting automatic bids, as he said he would prefer the Three Lions go through the regular qualification progress ahead of Euro 2028 being held in the U.K and Ireland.

Ahead of the friendly against the U.S, there was a lot of chatter about both Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz getting the chance to start alongside one another, which is exactly what Nagelsmann elected to do. The former got on the score sheet in the second half, scoring Germany’s third goal and what was a much-improved second half compared to the first for Germany.

Looking forward, Nagelsmann knows how crucial of a player Musiala is going to be for Germany, especially when it comes to crunch time next summer. “He will play a very big role at the Euros next summer. The hopes that Germany has in him should not overwhelm him, but rather make him proud. He should keep the street footballer gene,” the former Bayern, RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim manager said of Musiala. It is clear that he is very much a big part of Nagelsmann’s plans moving forward and it will be interesting to see if he continues to play him alongside Wirtz in the attacking midfield roles tucked behind Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Füllkrug, who is seemingly establishing himself as Germany’s go-to No. 9 in the squad.