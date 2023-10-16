 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mexico vs Germany: Lineups, team news, is Germany back on track, and more!

Nagelsmann follows up his opener against the USMNT with a game against Mexico.

Germany v United States - International Friendly Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

So Julian Nagelsmann is off to a winning start as coach of Germany with a solid 3-1 victory over the USMNT. Now he goes on to face their historic arch rivals in Mexico as the Germans hope wrap up their US tour with a second win.

The question is, who will play?

Team news

Aside from the fact that Joshua Kimmich was sent home last week due to a cold, Germany are at pretty much full strength for this game. Kicker speculates that Nagelsmann might go with a radically different starting XI compared to the one we saw versus the US, with Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller up top as a striker. Here’s what that XI could apparently look like:

Only Marc-André ter Stegen, Antonio Rüdiger, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané make that XI from the team that beat the USMNT on Saturday. If Julian Nagelsmann can pull off a win versus Mexico with a radically shifted starting XI, it would go a long way to disproving the idea that Germany simply do not have the talent to compete on the world stage this generation. In addition, it would give some lesser-used players on the national team a chance to make their mark and recommend themselves for selection going forward.

Seems like an optimistic time to be a fan of the German national team.

