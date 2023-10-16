Bayern Munich anticipating bidding war for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

There is a laundry list of clubs ready to go all out to try to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz during next summer’s transfer window, and Bayern Munich is among those keen on acquiring his services. For the player himself, Bayern could be the natural next step for him, but there are other heavy-hitters from Europe’s top five leagues in the ring as well.

Wirtz’s contract with Die Werkself runs through June 2027 and it does not contain a release clause. The club knows they can more than likely make him the most expensive sale in the history of Leverkusen and perhaps even the Bundesliga.

Per information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern is very much in play to enter a bidding war for Wirtz’s signature. Bayern’s acquisition of Harry Kane in the past summer transfer window is also a clear indicator that the club is ready to spend serious money where needed.

Thomas Tuchel still has his sights set on signing a central defensive midfielder and a right-back, but missing out on the right opportunity for Wirtz could prove to be costly in the long run. Additionally, those are targets being pondered and planned for the winter transfer window, not next summer.

There is already a great deal of chemistry in the German national team between Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, both of whom greatly appreciate being able to play alongside one another in national team manager Julian Nagelsmann’s setup.

Seeing the two young talents play together at Bayern would be a dream come true for a lot of reasons, but it will come down to a matter of just how hard Bayern is willing to push for Wirtz. Per Transfermarkt, Wirtz is currently valuated at €85.00m, but it is the universal expectation that Die Werkself will assuredly be pushing that price higher, upwards of the €100.00m for this summer to let him go. Leverkusen holds all of the cards in that regard.