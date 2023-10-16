Bayern Munich still in for Fulham’s João Palhinha

Bayern Munich may have failed to land João Palhinha on deadline day two months ago, but it does not mean the club has forgotten about him. The Bavarians’ interest for the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder is still alive and kicking, and that they will go again in the January transfer window. Bayern might have to up the ante on their offer, though:

Bayern Munich have retained an interest in signing João Palhinha during the January transfer window, despite the midfielder’s new contract at Fulham. It is understood that Palhinha’s new deal does not include a release clause. Bayern were willing to pay around £55 million (€63.5m) for Palhinha in the summer and are likely to need to increase those terms – The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The important thing to note here is that Palhinha does not have a release clause, which means that Fulham can ask for any amount they wish. The Rekordmeister did manage to knock €22 million (£19 million) off Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for Harry Kane, but there is no guarantee that Fulham FC would be any easier.