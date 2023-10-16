Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz thinks pairing with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala works well for Germany

One of the most intriguing aspects of this international break for fans of the German national team has been watching to see if Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz can function together on the field.

The two precocious talents are, perhaps, Germany’s best two talents and Julian Nagelsmann has shown an inclination to see what they can do as a tandem.

For Wirtz, that is all good.

“We could certainly play well together centrally, the coach would find a formation. We’ll play where we are needed. Then It’d be important that we move well in the spaces and are available to receive the ball. Of course each of us always wants to play - but Julian Nagelsmann decides. Personally, I would line up with Jamal and myself,” Wirtz told Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Heiko Niedderer with a laugh (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s fun to watch Jamal in training. There aren’t many players in the world who can dribble like him. I admire his movements. Jamal has his own style.”

None of this means that Wirtz is ready to admit that he wants a move to Bayern Munich, however.

“We’re having a very good season with Leverkusen so far, I’m enjoying it at the club. That’s why my thoughts are only in Leverkusen. I still have a pretty long contract. So I don’t need to think about my future at the moment,” Wirtz remarked.

Right now, Wirtz is surely just focused both Leverkusen and the German national team, but that does not mean that fans cannot daydream a little.

