Julian Nagelsmann says Germany’s success might not be defined by EURO 2024 title

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann picked up his first win as head coach of the German national team, but many are expecting Die Mannschaft to use the next few months as a building period to make a serious run at the EURO 2024 competition.

For Nagelsmann, a trophy would be fantastic, but the coach also realizes there is a long way to go before the squad is ready to compete at that level.

“I think it’s normal when you’re part of a tournament, you want to win it. We want to win this tournament, but a good result probably won’t only be winning it — maybe if we get to the semifinal or quarterfinal or whatever, and we play a brilliant way of football and the whole country is proud of us, that could be a success as well,” Nagelsmann told ESPN’s Kay Murray (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s not easy to predict at the moment, but it’s normal for every team to want to win the tournament.”

After years of failure, it might seem absurd to think that Germany can even compete for a final four or final eight positions at the EUROs, but Nagelsmann will be aiming for that anyway.

Can Germany get it together in time to make a serious run at the tournament championship?

Looking for more transfer chatter and analysis, along with a breakdown of what is going on with the German national team? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: