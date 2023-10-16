Bayern Munich to talk contracts with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller

According to a report from kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will begin initial talks with both Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller in the coming weeks:

Contract talks with Manuel Neuer are scheduled to take place before the end of the year. Neuer believes he can play at the top level for a few more years. The captain enjoys huge appreciation from the club.

Neuer is expected to return to his starting role in just a few days, but Müller’s position on the squad is far less certain moving forward. Still, the veteran is valued at the club:

Bayern will also hold contract talks with Thomas Müller. Regardless of Müller’s importance on the pitch, Bayern are well aware of his leadership qualities, which is important for this team. As with Neuer, the talks will be about a potential one-year extension until 2025.

It seems very unlikely that the two veteran stars could leave the club after this season, but the uncertainty of one-year deals could give each player a reason to at least scope the scene a bit to see if a longer, more lucrative deal is out there.

